Hockey teams host annual Stick It To Cancer Fundraiser

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - High School hockey teams from Fargo and West Fargo are joining together to host the 14th Annual Stick It To Cancer hockey fundraiser on Thursday, January 19. The fundraiser benefits families in medical crisis through Lend a Hand Up.

The Stick it to Cancer night at Scheels Arena, the adjoined Farmers Union Arena, and Cornerstone Arena will feature five hockey games with teams from each of FPS’ three high schools plus West Fargo High School.

Clara Motschenbacher, a South High School freshman who battled Hodgkins Lymphoma Stage 4B this past year, will perform the ceremonial puck drop for the South/Shanley vs. West Fargo boys varsity game. After five months, 28 rounds of chemo therapy in Fargo and 17 rounds of radiation at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., Motschenbacher is in remission. She rang the bell on the pediatric oncology floor of the Roger Maris Cancer Center, signifying she is in remission, on January 4, 2023.

The event raises funds through a silent auction, bake sale, t-shirt sale, and miracle minute bucket donations. The silent auction features numerous items donated by community partners, including clothing, restaurant gift certificates, hockey-themed gift baskets, household items, home décor, professional photography sessions, and more. Items available for the silent auction are available to view and bid on here.

Admission to the hockey games is free with the purchase of a Stick It To Cancer shirt. The shirt also allows free entry to the January 20 Fargo Force hockey game.

All funds generated through the Stick It To Cancer event are donated to Lend a Hand Up. Last year’s Stick it to Cancer event raised $59,600. Since 2010, the events have raised a total of $536,219.

The hockey games are:

4:45 p.m.: Davies vs. North (JV Boys), Cornerstone Arena

5:15 p.m.: North/South vs. Davies (Varsity Girls), Scheels Arena

5:15 p.m.: South/Shanley vs. West Fargo (JV Boys), Farmers Union Arena

7:30 p.m.: North vs. Davies (Varsity Boys), Scheels Arena

7:30 p.m.: South/Shanley vs. West Fargo (Varsity Boys), Farmers Union Arena

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.