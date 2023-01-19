Fort Totten, ND, Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child and Sexual Abuse of Minors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United States Attorney Mac Schneider announced today that a Fort Totten man was sentenced to a total of 27 years in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release for Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child and two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

23-year old Saunders Jamel Jackson, a/k/a Saunders Jackson-Buckles, appeared before a U.S. District court judge, and was sentenced. Jackson pleaded guilty to these offenses on October 13, 2022.

Law Enforcement began investigating Jackson for sexual abuse of a 14-year-old female victim in August of 2020. As a result of the investigation, it was discovered that there were two additional female minor victims. Jackson sexually abused one victim who was between the ages of 9-12 at the time and a second who was 15. The investigation also revealed Jackson not only sexually abused the children, but also provided, and sometimes injected, them with methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office, with Assistant United States Attorney Lori H. Conroy assigned to the case.

