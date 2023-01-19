Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Fort Totten, ND, Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child and Sexual Abuse of Minors

Jackson not only sexually abused the children, but also provided, and sometimes injected, them with methamphetamine.
(MGN)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United States Attorney Mac Schneider announced today that a Fort Totten man was sentenced to a total of 27 years in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release for Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child and two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

23-year old Saunders Jamel Jackson, a/k/a Saunders Jackson-Buckles, appeared before a U.S. District court judge, and was sentenced. Jackson pleaded guilty to these offenses on October 13, 2022.

Law Enforcement began investigating Jackson for sexual abuse of a 14-year-old female victim in August of 2020. As a result of the investigation, it was discovered that there were two additional female minor victims. Jackson sexually abused one victim who was between the ages of 9-12 at the time and a second who was 15. The investigation also revealed Jackson not only sexually abused the children, but also provided, and sometimes injected, them with methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office, with Assistant United States Attorney Lori H. Conroy assigned to the case.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville
FILE - SWAT team
SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville
Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: New details released in deadly Wahpeton shooting
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
Logan Jade Glaser, 20, Fargo
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND

Latest News

Baldhill Dam near Valley City, ND
Corps of Engineers to increase outflow from Baldhill Dam
Churches United/Micah's Mission
Winter creates challenges as Homelessness continues to go up in the FM area
Noon News Part 2 - January 19
Noon News Part 2 - January 19
Mr. Food - Florida Strawberry French Toast Roll-ups - January 19
Mr. Food - Florida Strawberry French Toast Roll-ups - January 19