A Few Areas of Fog & Flakes

The Next 12+ Hours:

Not as drizzly this morning, but there are still some areas of fog. Bigger storm is sneaking by to the south of us, but there may be some flakes today in our SE counties. By lunch, our temperatures will be in the teens for most and a stiff north wind for folks in the south will make things feel colder.

Temperatures will be fairly steady throughout the day though they will be decreasing slowly as we move into the afternoons and evening hours.

Extended Outlook

THURSDAY: Thursday currently has some potential for some light snow in our south and eastern counties thanks to a Colorado Low. At this time, the best chance of and snow at all looks to be in our far southern counties near the South Dakota border into Minneapolis again. Most of the snow will completely miss the valley.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: By Friday, I expect more clouds and temperatures returning to near 20 for afternoon highs. Saturday will bring us a bit warmer temperatures as we will see a little bit of a south wind. They will be in the single digits and teens on both Saturday and Sunday morning, and in the 10s and 20s in the afternoon.

MONDAY: As a new week begins, it will bring us another shot of snow. It will be a clipper-type snow storm which means light and fluffy snow. We are still a little way off from it, so track and timing are a bit up in the air. We will keep you updated as this system approaches. Temperatures will be pretty similar to what they were over the weekend.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be colder on Tuesday. Our morning lows will be near zero for many while highs will be in the teens for most. Alberta clipper-type snow storms tend to be fast movers, but we could see some snow lingering on Tuesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: As Wednesday comes, it will bring with it another chance of snow. This chance will be scattered and light at most. It will also be a bit on the breezy side of things. The wind will bring much colder temps in with it, so Wednesday will be our last day with above average temps for a bit. Expect those temperatures to be in the teens for much of the day.

Complete Seven Day Outlook

