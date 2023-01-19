Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Corps of Engineers to increase outflow from Baldhill Dam

Baldhill Dam and Lake Ashtabula
Baldhill Dam and Lake Ashtabula(Corps of Engineers)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin increasing outflow from Baldhill Dam located near Valley City to lower Lake Ashtabula before spring runoff.

Although the area experienced moderate to severe drought conditions late last year, snowpack measured in the drainage area above Baldhill Dam currently indicates an increased potential for spring flooding. Therefore, the reservoir will be lowered to create storage room for spring runoff.

The Corps will increase releases from approximately 130 cubic feet per second (cfs) to approximately 275 cfs on Monday, January 23, with a target lake level of 1,257.5 feet by March 19.

Users should use extreme caution on the river ice above and below the reservoir as these releases may cause unsafe conditions. Additional adjustments may occur as the spring melt approaches.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville
FILE - SWAT team
SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville
Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: New details released in deadly Wahpeton shooting
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
Logan Jade Glaser, 20, Fargo
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND

Latest News

Churches United/Micah's Mission
Winter creates challenges as Homelessness continues to go up in the FM area
Noon News Part 2 - January 19
Noon News Part 2 - January 19
Mr. Food - Florida Strawberry French Toast Roll-ups - January 19
Mr. Food - Florida Strawberry French Toast Roll-ups - January 19
Noon News Part 1 - January 19
Noon News Part 1 - January 19