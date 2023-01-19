Corps of Engineers to increase outflow from Baldhill Dam

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin increasing outflow from Baldhill Dam located near Valley City to lower Lake Ashtabula before spring runoff.

Although the area experienced moderate to severe drought conditions late last year, snowpack measured in the drainage area above Baldhill Dam currently indicates an increased potential for spring flooding. Therefore, the reservoir will be lowered to create storage room for spring runoff.

The Corps will increase releases from approximately 130 cubic feet per second (cfs) to approximately 275 cfs on Monday, January 23, with a target lake level of 1,257.5 feet by March 19.

Users should use extreme caution on the river ice above and below the reservoir as these releases may cause unsafe conditions. Additional adjustments may occur as the spring melt approaches.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.