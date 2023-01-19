Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

988 Crisis Hotline bill proposed in ND legislation

988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline
988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline(MGN)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People in crisis need help right away, and the 988 crisis hotline was established to offer assistance to those suffering from mental or behavioral health issues. But some lawmakers say it’s time to improve the service.

The non-profit Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Firstlink operates a location in Fargo, where calls are answered. Right now, it’s privately funded, but Senate Bill 2149 would establish a tax to expand and improve the services they’re already providing.

“It would establish an infrastructure for 988, and 988 is the telephone for suicide mental health issues that were identified by the federal government but not funded. And the 988 bill would establish an infrastructure so that we could collect a tax,” said Senator Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo.

Anyone who calls the line would be charged between 25-30 cents per month, but the final surcharge is still under discussion.

“It would allow the people, and Firstlink has been doing this as a private nonprofit, it would stabilize funding for them and require some qualifications and standards for them to meet,” said Senator Hogan.

The bill would ensure people answering the phone calls would be paid livable wages and would be trained on necessary resources covering the state.

“So, it’s a new tax system, so the tax departments are involved. Obviously, all of the telephone companies, the co-ops are involved because they’ll have to collect the fee,” said Senator Hogan.

The Department of Human Services would also be involved.

“Because this is all new, it will probably take us a year to implement because we have to collect the fees, establish the funds, do the distribution, hire the staff, so it’s a sequential process,” said Senator Hogan.

The number of calls to North Dakota’s 988 number has steadily been increasing in need, according to Firstlink Director Jennifer Illich. 988 operates through calls, text, and communicating online 24-7.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: New details released in deadly Wahpeton shooting
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
Ruthie Anne Carlson
UPDATE: Former Fargo school staffer pleads guilty to having sexual relationship with teen boy
Logan Jade Glaser, 20, Fargo
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND
The intersection of 11th St N and Loy Ave
Wahpeton reflects on deadly Monday night shooting

Latest News

FILE - SWAT team
SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville
North Dakota home
Property tax a hot topic at the ND Legislature
SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville
SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville
6:00PM News January 18- Part 2
6:00PM News January 18- Part 2