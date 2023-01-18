Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
By Tim Rockey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear attacked and killed two people in a remote village.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch they received the report at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident happened in Wales, a remote village on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reports.

Troopers say the polar bear entered the community and chased multiple residents. It fatally attacked a woman and boy.

The bear was shot and killed by a resident as it attacked the two, according to troopers.

Troopers and the Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales, once weather permits.

Next of kin notifications remain in progress.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Richland County
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
Ruthie Anne Carlson
UPDATE: Former Fargo school staffer pleads guilty to having sexual relationship with teen boy
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
One arrested for DUI following rollover crash in Fargo

Latest News

10:00PM News January 17 - Part 1
10:00PM News January 17 - Part 1
10:00PM News January 17 - Part 2
10:00PM News January 17 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather January 17
10:00PM Weather January 17
Young girl's snowman destroyed by vandals Jan. 17, 2023
Young girl's snowman destroyed by vandals Jan. 17, 2023