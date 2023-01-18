Nearly 130,000 Minnesotans sign up for MNsure

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - During MNsure’s recent open enrollment period, 129,537 Minnesotans signed up for health coverage for 2023. MNsure’s tenth open enrollment period ran from November 1, 2022, through January 15, 2023, and state officials say it was one of the most successful to date for the state’s health insurance marketplace.

“MNsure’s tenth open enrollment period was a great success for the organization and the Minnesotans we serve. We helped nearly 60% of enrollees access financial help that will lower their health care costs by an average $6,220,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark

In some parts of the state, eligible households will see even larger average annual savings. For example, enrollees in northwestern Minnesota will save over $7,000 and those in southeastern Minnesota will save nearly $10,000 on their health care costs.

Minnesotans who don’t have health insurance and missed the January 15, 2023, enrollment deadline may still have opportunities to get covered.

MNsure has a statewide network of certified brokers and navigators who provide free help with checking your options.

