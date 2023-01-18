Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

ND lawmakers consider bill on artificial insemination practices

HB 1140
HB 1140(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a very unusual bill dealing with a very personal medical procedure.

Representative Bernie Satrom of Jamestown introduced a bill Tuesday that would make it illegal to artificially inseminate someone without using reproductive material from a donor that the recipient hasn’t consented to.

The inspiration for the bill came from a Netflix documentary. Representative Satrom watched “Our Father” last year on Netflix, in which a fertility doctor was using his own sperm to impregnate women, rather than that of their chosen donors.

”Ultimately, he ended up with a $500 fine, not for what he did, but for obstruction of justice. So, I thought, I wonder if North Dakota has any law preventing something like that. And we don’t,” said Representative Satrom, R-Jamestown.

If the bill passes, someone who commits this offense would be charged with a Class C felony, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison or a $10,000 fine.

The committee didn’t take action on the bill Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Richland County
Ruthie Anne Carlson
UPDATE: Former Fargo school staffer pleads guilty to having sexual relationship with teen boy
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
One arrested for DUI following rollover crash in Fargo
Vanna Adventure Vans
Vanna Adventure Vans expanding to West Fargo

Latest News

Crime scene at RJR
From Idaho to North Dakota, true crime cases spark public conversations
Jade Garcia
Human trafficking survivors in North Dakota remember their journey to safety
The intersection of 11th St N and Loy Ave
Wahpeton reflects on deadly Monday night shooting
VNL @ 6: Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father