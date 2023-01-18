Contests
Fatal crash in Grand Forks County

(KVLY)
By Katie Bartnick
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One North Dakota man is dead after a rollover crash in Grand Forks County.

The Highway Patrol says the man was driving on Highway 15 East of Northwood around 7 p.m. on Jan. 17, when he crossed the center line, over-corrected himself and ended up rolling over in a ditch.

He died in an ambulance on the way to a Grand Forks hospital.

State Troopers are not releasing his name yet, but they do say he was a 75-year-old man from Northwood.

