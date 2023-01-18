Contests
Elementary students make special delivery to Touchmark residents

Students from Eagles Elementary in Fargo deliver baked goods and notes to Touchmark residents.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fourth and fifth grade students at Eagles Elementary School are trying to bring joy to the residents at Toucharmark at Harwood Groves. Touchmark is Eagles’ Adopt-A-School program partner.

“We see their smiles and its heartwarming,” said student Albert Duoa.

The 24 students involved with the ‘No Place for Hate’ committee baked cookies and muffins this week, and wrote kind messages for Touchmark residents. On Wednesday morning, 12 students hand delivered the homemade goodies and notes to each apartment on the first floor of Touchmark.

“Our teacher is trying to teach us that you don’t need to spend money to see happiness,” student Ruby Lindstaed said.

The Adopt-A-School program matches individual schools with area businesses, services clubs, colleges, universities, and other organizations. These partnerships bring business employees and community members into schools to assist with reading programs, tutoring, career awareness, special events, mentoring, extra-curricular clubs, community service projects, field trips and other activities.

No Place for Hate is a nationwide program sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League. It is a self-directed program that empowers students to help all members of their school and community combat bias and bullying to stop the escalation of hate and to create an equitable and inclusive environment.

The committee at Eagles has done a number of service projects to help individuals within the school and the community at large.

