Burgum calls on Biden administration to withdraw new Waters of the U.S. rule

(KY3)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum is responding to the Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers after it published the final Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule, restoring Obama-era regulations on bodies of water in the state.

Burgum says the rule is “misguided” and “overreaching.”

North Dakota was one of many states to fight back against the policy which extends federal water quality protections to rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands.

The EPA repealed the Trump administration’s definition of “WOTUS.”

Burgum adds, “The EPA’s reworked version has the same problems as its predecessor, violating landowner rights and creating confusion for farmers, ranchers and industry by adding red tape and erroneously classifying almost every stream, pond and wetland as a federally managed water. The result will be higher costs for food, fuel and other consumer goods with no substantial benefit to the environment. North Dakota has some of the cleanest water in the nation, and this proposed rule threatens our state’s legitimate authority to protect our own waters from pollution.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

