Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Brickhouse Restaurant in Roseau hit by vandals

BRICKHOUSE VANDALISM
BRICKHOUSE VANDALISM(kvly)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEAU, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Brickhouse Restaurant in Roseau shared on social media they’re heartbroken to say they’ve recently become victims of vandalism inside of their location.

The post says the suspect damaged their historic restaurant and property. A gas boiler, six rooftop furnaces, equipment, as well as walk-in coolers and freezers were hit by the destruction. They say the damage was all to the mechanical systems in the building, and the kitchen and dining rooms ended up safe. They were still able to open for lunch service today.

Management says to call the Roseau Police Department if you have any information. In the meantime, they say they’ll be spending the next weeks/months repairing the damage.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Richland County
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
Ruthie Anne Carlson
UPDATE: Former Fargo school staffer pleads guilty to having sexual relationship with teen boy
Logan Jade Glaser, 20, Fargo
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND
The intersection of 11th St N and Loy Ave
Wahpeton reflects on deadly Monday night shooting

Latest News

Moorhead Police are looking for James Kollie, Jr. as a possible suspect in a homicide...
UPDATE: Man accused of murdering mom extradited to Moorhead, bail set at $3 million
Bissell has issued a recall cordless vacuum cleaners due to a fire hazard
Bissell recalls cordless vacuum after fire reports
Students from Eagles Elementary in Fargo deliver baked goods and notes to Touchmark residents.
Elementary students make special delivery to Touchmark residents
Noon News January 18 - Part 1
Noon News January 18 - Part 1