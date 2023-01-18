Brickhouse Restaurant in Roseau hit by vandals

ROSEAU, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Brickhouse Restaurant in Roseau shared on social media they’re heartbroken to say they’ve recently become victims of vandalism inside of their location.

The post says the suspect damaged their historic restaurant and property. A gas boiler, six rooftop furnaces, equipment, as well as walk-in coolers and freezers were hit by the destruction. They say the damage was all to the mechanical systems in the building, and the kitchen and dining rooms ended up safe. They were still able to open for lunch service today.

Management says to call the Roseau Police Department if you have any information. In the meantime, they say they’ll be spending the next weeks/months repairing the damage.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.