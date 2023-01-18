Contests
Boy rescued from Wadena house fire, rushed to hospital

(Gray News Media)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One boy is fighting serious injuries after being rescued from a burning house.

Authorities say they were called to the fire in the 400 block of 3rd St. SW in Wadena just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Police officers first arrived and learned someone was still inside and rushed in to try and save them. Officers had to back out of the home from the flames and smoke and wait for the fire department to show up.

Fire crews rushed inside and saved a boy, with emergency crews taking him to the Wadena hospital and then to a hospital in the Twin Cities.

Firefighters say they were able to quickly put out the fire. The cause is under investigation.

