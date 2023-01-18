Contests
Bissell recalls cordless vacuum after fire reports

Bissell issued the recall for 61,000 of the cordless vacuums after receiving dozens of reports of the battery overheating and smoking.
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bissell has announced a recall for some of it’s cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuum cleaners because of a fire hazard with its battery.

Bissell issued the recall for 61,000 of the cordless vacuums after receiving dozens of reports of the battery overheating and smoking. Five of those reports stated the battery caught on fire. Minor damage was caused and one resulted in a burn injury. The model numbers include, 25-51, 25-51W AND 25-519. These were sold at Walmart’s nationwide and also sold online.

Bissell advises owners to stop using the vacuum and contact the company for a free in-home repair. Owners can also take their vacuum to a local authorized Bissell dealer.

