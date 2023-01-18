Best thermometers to use when kids get sick

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s cold and flu season, but RSV and COVID-19 are also accounting for the number of sick children across the nation.

If your kid begins to run a fever, what is the best thermometer that will give parents an accurate reading?

“Historically the more accurate ones are going to be in the rectum,” said Dr. Brennan Forward, a pediatrician at Sanford. “It seems like it’s been the most accurate when they’ve done when they’ve done investigative studies to compare different sources of the temperature.”

There are several types of thermometers to choose from, but doctors say the temperature accuracy can depend on the age of your child. They say most thermometers are reasonably accurate. Some thermometers can read the temperature of your child’s forehead, which will provide quicker results. Those can be used on infants and older children, but there are others that have been proven to be the most precise.

Although rectum thermometers can be the most accurate, it will take longer to get a temperature. Underarm thermometers are also a good choice for younger kids.

Pediatricians say to pay attention to how the child feels if you believe they are sick. They also say don’t hesitate to give children, over three months, medicine to relieve their discomfort.

Dr. Forward also says not to add or subtract degrees from the temperature reading. Instead, he says to report the result to your doctor as the thermometer reads.

