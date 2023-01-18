Areas of Freezing Mist Today

Today:

Freezing fog/drizzle/mist is causing slick conditions in parts of the valley. This will likely continue through the afternoon with light wind and moisture hanging around. Temperatures will be in the teens to twenties this afternoon. We could still see some scattered flurries then as well.

Our temperatures will fall off as we move past sunset, but fortunately the cloud cover will keep us a bit warmer than we were on Tuesday night. Late during the even hours, we could see some light snow in our extreme far south communities as another snow storm skates just by us to our south. Our luck of getting grazed by substantial snow storms continues.

The Next 24 Hours:

The overcast skies and freezing fog/mis will be with us for the rest of the afternoon. As we move laster in the afternoon, our winds will pick up ahead of the winter storm that is grazing us to the south. We will also have the chance for some flurries or light snow for folks in the far south.

We could see this snow continue until the overnight hours. It will be pretty on and off since we are on the edge of this system, but some folks could see a stray snow shower or two during the overnight period.

By lunch tomorrow our temperatures will be in the teens for most and a stiff north wind for folks in the south will make things feel colder.

Temperatures will be fairly steady throughout the day though they will be decreasing slowly as we move into the afternoons and evening hours.

Complete Seven Day Outlook

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Clouds continue to overtake the sky Wednesday. Temperatures remain consistent with the past few days - teens to low 20s. Fog and freezing drizzle continue into the evening. Thursday currently has some potential for some additional snowfall in our south and eastern counties thanks to a Colorado Low. At this time, the best chance of and snow at all looks to be in our far southern counties near the South Dakota border into Minneapolis again. We will keep you posted with the very latest.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: By Friday, I expect more clouds and temperatures returning to near 20 for afternoon highs. Saturday will bring us a bit warmer temperatures as we will see a little bit of a south wind. They will be in the single digits and teens on both Saturday and Sunday morning, and in the 10s and 20s in the afternoon.

MONDAY: As a new week begins, it will bring us another shot of snow. It will be a clipper-type snow storm which means light and fluffy snow. We are still a little way off from it, so track and timing are a bit up in the air. We will keep you updated as this system approaches. Temperatures will be pretty similar to what they were over the weekend.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be colder on Tuesday. Our morning lows will be near zero for many while highs will be in the teens for most. Alberta clipper-type snow storms tend to be fast movers, but we could see some snow lingering on Tuesday morning.

