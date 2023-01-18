Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

$150,000 lottery prize sold in Fargo goes unclaimed

ND Lottery
ND Lottery(none)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A $150,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in Fargo has expired after no one claimed the prize.

This ticket was purchased for the drawing on July 18, 2022, and had to be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office by January 14, 2023.

The Sales and Marketing Director for North Dakota Lottery, Ryan Koppy, tells Valley News Live the $150,000 goes back into the ND Lottery Players Club to fund North Dakota lottery prizes.

The ticket was bought at the Casey’s General Store at 4405 45th Street South in Fargo. Koppy says although no one claimed the $150,000 prize, Casey’s still received a bonus commission of $2,000.

A $20,000 Mega Millions with Megaplier winning ticket remains unclaimed. The ticket was purchased at Simonson Station Store at 45 East 12th Street in Grafton, for the July 29, 2022 draw. Ticket must be claimed at the ND Lottery Office by January 25, 2023.

ND Lottery officials say to check your tickets for a winner that was drawn in Hillsboro on January 17. Someone won a $1,500 Mega Millions with Megaplier that was sold in Hillsboro.

Previous Coverage
Winning Lottery prize sold in Fargo remains unclaimed

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Richland County
Ruthie Anne Carlson
UPDATE: Former Fargo school staffer pleads guilty to having sexual relationship with teen boy
Logan Jade Glaser, 20, Fargo
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND
The intersection of 11th St N and Loy Ave
Wahpeton reflects on deadly Monday night shooting

Latest News

Moorhead Police are looking for James Kollie, Jr. as a possible suspect in a homicide...
UPDATE: Man accused of murdering mom extradited to Moorhead, bail set at $3 million
Bissell has issued a recall cordless vacuum cleaners due to a fire hazard
Bissell recalls cordless vacuum after fire reports
BRICKHOUSE VANDALISM
Brickhouse Restaurant in Roseau hit by vandals
Burgum calls on Biden administration to withdraw new Waters of the U.S. rule