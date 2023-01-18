$150,000 lottery prize sold in Fargo goes unclaimed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A $150,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in Fargo has expired after no one claimed the prize.

This ticket was purchased for the drawing on July 18, 2022, and had to be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office by January 14, 2023.

The Sales and Marketing Director for North Dakota Lottery, Ryan Koppy, tells Valley News Live the $150,000 goes back into the ND Lottery Players Club to fund North Dakota lottery prizes.

The ticket was bought at the Casey’s General Store at 4405 45th Street South in Fargo. Koppy says although no one claimed the $150,000 prize, Casey’s still received a bonus commission of $2,000.

A $20,000 Mega Millions with Megaplier winning ticket remains unclaimed. The ticket was purchased at Simonson Station Store at 45 East 12th Street in Grafton, for the July 29, 2022 draw. Ticket must be claimed at the ND Lottery Office by January 25, 2023.

ND Lottery officials say to check your tickets for a winner that was drawn in Hillsboro on January 17. Someone won a $1,500 Mega Millions with Megaplier that was sold in Hillsboro.

