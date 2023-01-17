Snow Moves Out and Leaves Chilly Temps in Its Place

This afternoon:

Snow showers are starting to exit our area as they move south. We will still be dealing with some stray flurries here and there throughout much of the afternoon. The flurries are primarily focused in the southern Valley, though places north of Highway 200 could also see a flake or two.

Visibility is improving, but many places still have some limited visibility. The visibility issues are primarily along the Red River where visibility is limited to under 5 miles.

The winds have died down a little bit, but we are still seeing wind speeds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in some places. As a result, some blowing snow is likely to reduce visibility. The winds have also caused some drifting to happen with icy roads reported (see Road Conditions tab) in both ND & MN.

Temperatures are much colder than they were yesterday. There is quite the spread in temperatures in our area. We are seeing single digits up in the Devils Lake Basin, while we are seeing upper 20s in Lakes Country. The wind has cause wind chills to fall below zero for some, primarily in the north.

Tonight and Tomorrow:

We called a FIRST ALERT WETHER DAY for today as a result of the snow that we saw this morning that made the commute a bit tricky. However, the snow has mostly moved out of our area. Despite the snow moving out, we could continue to see sporadic flurries across the Valley this afternoon and this evening. As the wind blows snow around, we could also see some difficulties in the evening commute. Temperatures will continue to slide through the day.

By the evening, we will see the winds continue to taper off as the low pressure system moves our of our region. They still could be a little gusty in the southeast., but they will be much calmer elsewhere. Temperatures will be in the high single digits for those in the northwest and in the low 20s in the southwest. Our coldest temperatures will be in the evening as we head into the overnight hours. However, they will only fall a little bit throughout the day.

Overnight, we will see some patchy fog begin to form in the north. This fog will not be tremendously dense, but it will be enough to reduce visibility and could cause a frosty morning where it does form. We could continue to see a stray flurry overnight as well.

By morning, we will see our temperatures below 10° in many places. However, we could see the clouds break a little bit in northern Minnesota. Some peeks of sun are entirely possible!

By lunchtime, the breaks in the clouds will start to fill back in, so the sunshine won’t last, unfortunately. Temperatures will be in the teens for most at this time. We could still see some scattered flurries then as well.

Our temperatures will fall off as we move past sunset, but fortunately the cloud cover will keep us a bit warmer than we were on Tuesday night. Late during the even hours, we could see some light snow in our extreme far south communities as another snow storm skates just by us to our south. Our luck of getting grazed by substantial snow storms continues.

Complete Seven Day Outlook

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Clouds continue to overtake the sky Wednesday. Temperatures remain consistent with the past few days - teens to low 20s. Thursday currently has some potential for some additional snowfall in our south and eastern counties thanks to a Colorado Low. At this time, the best chance of and snow at all looks to be in our far southern counties near the South Dakota border into Minneapolis again. We will keep you posted with the very latest.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: By Friday, I expect more clouds and temperatures returning to near 20 for afternoon highs. Saturday will bring us a bit warmer temperatures as we will see a little bit of a south wind. They will be in the single digits and teens on both Saturday and Sunday morning, and in the 10s and 20s in the afternoon.

MONDAY: As a new week begins, it will bring us another shot of snow. It will be a clipper-type snow storm which means light and fluffy snow. We are still a little way off from it, so track and timing are a bit up in the air. We will keep you updated as this system approaches. Temperatures will be pretty similar to what they were over the weekend.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be colder on Tuesday. Our morning lows will be near zero for many while highs will be in the teens for most. Alberta clipper-type snow storms tend to be fast movers, but we could see some snow lingering on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.