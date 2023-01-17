Contests
Six injured after vehicle rear-ends ambulance near Edmore, North Dakota

The crash remains under investigation at this time.
generic crash
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EDMORE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says six people are hurt, after a vehicle rear-ended an ambulance near Edmore, North Dakota Monday morning.

Authorities say it happened on State Highway 1 around 11 a.m.

They say the Edmore Ambulance Service was on scene, attending to an injured driver from a prior rollover crash off of State Highway 1. The ambulance was partially in the northbound lane of the highway, while the crew attended to the injured driver.

Authorities say a Jeep, driven by an 89-year-old Langdon man, rear-ended the ambulance. They say he was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Four ambulance crew members were also hurt in the crash, one of them with serious injuries.

Two crew members were also taken to a hospital for their injuries, along with the 63-year-old woman they were treating in the ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

