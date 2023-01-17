Contests
Shelter in place for NDSCS Wahpeton after shots fired in Richland County

Scanner traffic indicates that authorities are blocking traffic in the area.
Shooting at Stern Sports Arena
Shooting at Stern Sports Arena(Wahpeton Daily News)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials issued a shelter in place order for students and staff at NDSCS Wahpeton Monday night, after authorities confirmed a call for shots fired in Richland County.

The shelter in place order came in around 7:40 p.m. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a call for shots fired came in around 7:11 p.m.

Authorities are not releasing any other information at this time. Valley News Live has a crew headed to the scene. Stick with us for the very latest.

