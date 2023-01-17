Shelter in place for NDSCS Wahpeton after shots fired in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials issued a shelter in place order for students and staff at NDSCS Wahpeton Monday night, after authorities confirmed a call for shots fired in Richland County.

The shelter in place order came in around 7:40 p.m. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a call for shots fired came in around 7:11 p.m.

Scanner traffic indicates that authorities are blocking traffic in the area.

Authorities are not releasing any other information at this time. Valley News Live has a crew headed to the scene. Stick with us for the very latest.

