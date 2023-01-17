Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Sen. Hoeven speaks at ND Grain Dealers Association’s Annual Convention

By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association’s Annual Convention today, Senator John Hoeven outlined his efforts to maintain strong farm policy to benefit both agriculture producers and consumers.

He says he wants to ensure North Dakota farmers and ranchers have the opportunity to give direct input as work starts on the next farm bill. As well as address supply chain constraints to solidify access to reliable transportation services, including rail and ocean carriers.

“What you have to do, is have USD establish parameters, so you have certainty and dependability. So, the producer, farmer/rancher knows what to expect, and so who they’re working with knows what to expect. They set out those parameters, and then you have a free enterprise market-based system. That could work. Then you have the resources to actually cover the costs of doing it,” said Hoeven.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
Paula Brenden died on Dec. 21, 2022, after having a pulmonary embolism.
‘Wouldn’t wish that upon anyone’: Pulmonary embolisms can strike at anytime
Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop
Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop
Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota
Crews cleared the scene following a fire call in S. Fargo.
Kitchen fire prompts early morning wake up call

Latest News

Jordan's scorched garage
Neighbors shelter children after daycare’s garage catches fire
6:00PM News January 16- Part 2
6:00PM News January 16- Part 2
6:00PM News January 16- Part 3
6:00PM News January 16- Part 3
6:00PM Weather January 16
6:00PM Weather January 16