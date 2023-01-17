Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.(Todd Chrisley / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – Realty TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to report to two separate federal prisons Tuesday.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.

It will be a far cry from the lavish lifestyle for which the Atlanta real estate tycoon and his family became known.

Both also got three years of probation.

The two have maintained their innocence, and their lawyers have said the couple plans to appeal the verdict in their case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Richland County
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
One arrested for DUI following rollover crash in Fargo
generic crash
Several vehicles slid off I-94 due to icy road conditions, troopers say
generic crash
Six injured after vehicle rear-ends ambulance near Edmore, North Dakota

Latest News

Sue Martin is shown with her friend Melody King, who helped save her life.
Hurricane Ian survivor, 79, released from hospital 107
Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and...
COVID-19 likely 3rd leading cause of US deaths in 2022
This file photo shows the front of a Walgreens store. Walgreens announced they've lifted their...
Walgreens ends buy limits on children’s fever medicines
Valley Today Fast Track – January 17
Valley Today Fast Track – January 17
Sue Martin is shown with her friend Melody King, who helped save her life.
Hurricane Ian survivor released from hospital after 107 days