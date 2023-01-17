Noble Hare cocktail bar eyes vacant spot along Sheyenne Street

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for a different kind of bar experience or a new date night spot, Noble Hare may be just what you’re looking for.

The business owner says it’s an experience-driven cocktail bar that will have a focus on whiskey and wine. Noble Hare is working with EPIC on fitting up the corner lot at THE FIRM, located at 344 Sheyenne Street Unit C.

West Fargo’s Economic Development Manager says the space was originally planned for a restaurant, but plans fell through during the COVID-19 pandemic and the location has sat vacant.

The new space will offer a sectioned off area that will feature a wall of whiskey lockers as well as a wine service. The owner hopes to incorporate education, unique events, and a space that can be enjoyed for meetings or conversations.

Hours of operation are planned to be Tuesday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-midnight and Sundays 4:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. The projected open date after construction is April of 2023.

The owner of Noble Hare applied for a $75,000 Enterprise Grant through the City of West Fargo. Economic Development Manager Casey Sanders says this grant was created specifically for the mixed-use businesses in the downtown area.

At their meeting in January, the Economic Development Advisory Committee unanimously voted to recommend approval of the proposed project with no objections. However, at Monday’s City Commission meeting, concerns over parking and the type of business came up in discussion.

Commissioner Roben Anderson said he was concerned that the city may lose sight of what they want to do with Sheyenne Street. He said they hoped to differentiate West Fargo’s downtown from other downtowns in the area, which would include “not a bunch of bars.” Anderson also expressed concerns over parking and safety for people who live in nearby neighborhoods.

Commissioner Mark Simmons suggested the commission table the conversation for committees to discuss further. City commissioners ended up voting 2-2 on Monday, January 16, which means Noble Hare will not be awarded the $75,000 Enterprise Grant but can still move forward with their business at 344 Sheyenne Street.

