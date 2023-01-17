Neighbors shelter children after daycare’s garage catches fire

FERGUS FALLS, MN (Valley News Live) - A cup of coffee wasn’t what woke up Heather Jordan Monday morning.

“He was frantic,” said Jordan. “I’ve never seen him like that before. So, that’s when I knew it was something serious.”

As her husband stormed in their home, which operates as a daycare, saying that the garage had caught fire while he was working on a generator.

“There’s this little bowl of fuel. He bumped it and he had a little buddy heater on the ground to keep the garage warm while he was working on it. The fuel made it’s way to the buddy heater before he could move it, and it did set off an explosion while he was in there.”

They then raced to get the kids out of the home.

“We threw it all outside as the kids got their boots on to get them out,” motioned Jordan. “We we’re trying to get them out as fast as we could.”

Thankfully, a safe haven was just across the street while fire crews battled the flames.

“I put all the little kids in a sled as we pulled them across the street to where there wasn’t any smoke,” said Jordan. “They allowed us over there until parents came to pick up their kids.”

“We got the kids over to our house here and just brought them inside and put a movie on so they felt comfortable,” said Krista Price, Jordan’s neighbor.

There was more than a lesson in fire safety, as Jordan was floored at the outreach from parents, strangers and the community.

“It’s a terrible thing, terrible accident. Stuff like that happens, but if we can help in any way whatsoever, we’re going to,” said Eric Price, Jordan’s neighbor. “You try and support your neighbor as much as you can, and sometimes it’s just a couch downstairs where the kids aren’t in the cold. That’s about all we can do.”

“We’ve had so many people reaching out to see if we needed anything and it’s such a blessing,” said Jordan. “So many people caring and it’s just amazing.”

