MSUM celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead is celebrating the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. today, January 17th.

This event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Roland Dille Center for the Arts Gaede Stage. The “More than a Dream.” event focuses on social responsibility.

There will be African American spirituals, civil rights music featuring singer/songwriter Kwaician Traylor, and a panel discussion on social responsibility.

