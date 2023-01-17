Contests
MSUM celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

Minnesota State University Moorhead(Minnesota State University Moorhead)
By Sophie Helgeson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead is celebrating the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. today, January 17th.

This event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Roland Dille Center for the Arts Gaede Stage. The “More than a Dream.” event focuses on social responsibility.

There will be African American spirituals, civil rights music featuring singer/songwriter Kwaician Traylor, and a panel discussion on social responsibility.

