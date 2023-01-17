Morning Travel Trouble with Spotty Snow, Icy Roads & Drifting

This morning:

Snow showers continue to drift through the valley, especially in southeastern North Dakota. There is some drifting happening with icy roads reported (see Road Conditions tab) in both ND & MN

Visibility is reduced throughout much of the valley, with some areas down to 1 to 2 miles.

Temperatures are sliding, and wind chills are near 0 with a brisk northerly wind gusting into the 20 mph range.

Tuesday- FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

We have called a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for today for increased difficulty of travel in the morning this morning with the ongoing snow showers and wind. The north winds will continue to blow, issuing in colder air temps and a bit of a wind chill. Temperatures will continue to slide through the day.

By lunch time, the snow should be pretty much wrapping up though we could continue to see a stray flurry or two. Our temperatures will actually largely fall through much of the day. We’ve already experienced our warmest temps in the early morning hours.

By the evening, we will see the winds continue to taper off as the low pressure system moves our of our region. They still could be a little gusty in the southeast., but they will be much calmer elsewhere. Temperatures will be in the high single digits for those in the northwest and in the low 20s in the southwest. Our coldest temperatures will be in the evening as we head into the overnight hours. However, they will only fall a little bit throughout the day.

Complete Seven Day Outlook

TUESDAY- FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tuesday is our First Alert Weather day as the snow continues for some. The snow will continue to fall over the central and Eastern part of the Valley. Temperatures Tuesday cool back a bit into the teens for some, but we keep the cloudy/snowy and breezy conditions as the bulk of the snow finally starts to exist in the evening hours.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Clouds continue to overtake the sky Wednesday. Temperatures remain consistent with the past few days - teens to low 20s. Thursday currently has some potential for some additional snowfall in our south and eastern counties thanks to a Colorado Low. At this time, the best chance of and snow at all looks to be in our far southern counties near the South Dakota border into Minneapolis again. We will keep you posted with the very latest.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: By Friday, I expect more clouds and temperatures returning to near 20 for afternoon highs. We continue with our chances of snow on Sunday. This snow is expected to be light, but things can change between then and now. We will continue to update you as this chance moves closer. Temperatures will be a bit warmer for our weekend than during the work week. We will see lows in the single digits and teens with highs in the teens and twenties.

MONDAY: We will continue to see the cloudy skies through Monday. we could see some peeks of sun during the morning hours before the clouds fill in the skies by lunchtime. We will also begin a downward trend in temperatures. Monday will be a bit colder as north winds bring colder air. Morning temps will be in the single digits and teens while afternoon temps will be in the 10s and 20s.

