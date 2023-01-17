Moorhead teen in custody after Monday night shooting in Monticello

MONTICELLO, M.N. (Valley News Live/KARE11) - A Moorhead teen is in custody after a man was shot multiple times in Monticello Monday night.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Montisippi Park compost site on River St. just after 8:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

On arrival they found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Jade Nickels, laying on the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived and took Nickels to North Memorial Hospital. Sheriff’s officials say he’s in serious, but stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury from Moorhead who ran from the scene.

Tilbury was eventually found at a residence on the 100 block of River St. W. and taken into custody without incident.

He’s being held in the Wright County Jail on probable cause first-degree assault with a firearm while prosecutors draw up charges.

