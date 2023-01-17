Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Moorhead teen in custody after Monday night shooting in Monticello

Witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury from Moorhead who ran from the scene.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, M.N. (Valley News Live/KARE11) - A Moorhead teen is in custody after a man was shot multiple times in Monticello Monday night.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Montisippi Park compost site on River St. just after 8:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

On arrival they found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Jade Nickels, laying on the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived and took Nickels to North Memorial Hospital. Sheriff’s officials say he’s in serious, but stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury from Moorhead who ran from the scene.

Tilbury was eventually found at a residence on the 100 block of River St. W. and taken into custody without incident.

He’s being held in the Wright County Jail on probable cause first-degree assault with a firearm while prosecutors draw up charges.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: Man dead after shooting in Richland County
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
One arrested for DUI following rollover crash in Fargo
Ruthie Anne Carlson
UPDATE: Former Fargo school staffer pleads guilty to having sexual relationship with teen boy
Vanna Adventure Vans
Vanna Adventure Vans expanding to West Fargo

Latest News

Erich and Tammy Longie
Federal appeals court rejects ND foster dad appeal, upholds life sentence for murder
344 Sheyenne St. Unit C in West Fargo
Noble Hare cocktail bar eyes vacant spot along Sheyenne Street
Mark Thorpe
Retired UND Police Officer passes away after cancer battle
Noon News January 17 - Part 2
Noon News January 17 - Part 2