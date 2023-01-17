Contests
A modern-day fairy tale: from Miss America sisters to be sisters-in-law

Reyna Bergstrom Asheim and Abigail Hayes
Reyna Bergstrom Asheim and Abigail Hayes(Reyna Bergstrom Asheim)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – It may sound like a storyline from a Hallmark movie or a romance novel.

But this story is a real-life love story and a modern-day fairy tale.

Photos are reminders of the moment Reyna Bergstrom Asheim and Abigail Hayes became friends. They were competing for the Miss America title — Bergstrom Asheim was Miss North Dakota and Hayes was Miss Oregon.

“Immediately I was like, ‘I like this girl. I want to be her friend,’” recalled Reyna.

“Reyna was one of my first three genuine friends,” added Abigail.

In December 2021, Reyna’s brother Luke was in the audience at the Miss America competition, seated next to Abigail’s aunt.

“She was a super lovely lady,” recalled Luke.

“I didn’t make top 10, but Abigail did, so once I was cut, Luke is immediately cheering for Abigail,” said Reyna.

A few days after the competition, Luke reached out to Abigail.

“I received a message on Instagram from Luke,” said Abigail.

The rest, as they say, is history. They got to know each other over text and FaceTime, and after a few months, finally met in person. For Abigail, it was love at first sight.

“I was like, ‘I’m going to marry him one day,’” she laughed.

They’ve attended two weddings together — Abigail’s sister’s and Reyna’s. Now they can’t wait for the next wedding on their schedule.

“I think it’s ours!” Luke said with a smile.

Reyna has been the couple’s biggest cheerleader. She shared her excitement in a Facebook post.

“I wrote that I’m gaining another sister. At the Miss America orientation last fall, they said that many of us would one day attend or perhaps even be in each other’s weddings. Little did I know that in one year I would literally be gaining another forever sister in my family. God truly is the master of crafting the most incredible stories,” Reyna read. “It’s like one of those fairy tale things that doesn’t seem to happen in real life.”

But this fairy tale is very real and later this year, Reyna and Abigail will not only be Miss America sisters, but also sisters-in-law.

Luke and Abigail plan to marry July 8. Then, Abigail will head to law school and Luke to medical school.

