Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man arrested for fleeing and reckless endangerment after a crash in late November is now facing several more charges related to burglaries in Cass County.

Logan Glaser is charged with six counts of burglary and four counts of criminal mischief, in addition to the fleeing and reckless endangerment charges.

Investigators say he admitted to being involved in several burglaries at construction sites in and around Horace between September and November of 2022.

Court documents say the theft from a burglary in September at Westlund Excavating’s construction trailer amounted to approximately $12,230 in stolen tools and equipment. Glaser says he didn’t act alone and he gave investigators the name of another man who may have been involved.

On the morning of November 3, authorities were notified of multiple trailer burglaries in and around Horace in the overnight hours of November 2-3. In total, four construction trailers were broken into at three different locations and investigators say multiple power tools and batteries were stolen.

Glaser was interviewed in relation to the burglaries on November 2-3 and court documents say he confessed to being involved in three burglaries. According to court documents, he also provided information that multiple other people were involved in these and other burglaries within Cass County.

Glaser was arrested after a crash on November 23, 2022. A juvenile passenger who was hurt in the crash told investigators he and Glaser broke into a mobile office and storage trailer at a construction site near the corner of County Road 14 and County Road 17 on the south side of Horace.

The construction trailer belonging to C2 Construction in Fargo had signs of forced entry. Glaser and the teen told investigators they attached a chain to the handle of the trailer and to the back of Glaser’s truck, then drove the pickup away to force the door open.

Shortly after the burglary, the teen said Glaser’s radar detector activated, meaning law enforcement was nearby. He says Glaser turned off the headlights and fled at speeds over 100 miles per hour before crashing.

At the scene of the crash, deputies located a large number of new looking tools in Glasers’ truck, and the passenger in the vehicle confessed that he and Glaser burglarized a job site shortly before they crashed.

A search warrant of Glaser’s vehicle turned up 28 items that were believed to have been stolen, including tools, drills, saws, a computer monitor, gas cans, a CB radio, and a space heater, among other things.

The investigation into several burglaries continues and more charges are possible.

