Hornbacher’s donates over $86,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank

By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - To help feed those in need, Hornbacher’s has donated over $86,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank through the annual ‘Feed Hope’ campaign. According to the food bank, every dollar helps them put out two meals.

”It means there are families not having to choose between their heating bill this month and feeding their family,” said Melissa Sobolik. “Seniors don’t have to choose between medication and feeding themselves. This is a life-changing moment for a lot of people.”

The campaign ran for three weeks during the month of December and customers at Hornbacher’s stores in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead could make donations at the checkout lanes to help in the fight to end hunger. Since 1983, the Great Plains Food Bank has provided more than 175 million meals to children, seniors and families in need.

