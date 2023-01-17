“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mother’s heart is broken tonight as she continues to grapple with the loss of her son, 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald, who police say was shot and killed in Wahpeton Monday night.

Multiple shots rang out shortly after 7 p.m. outside of the Sterns Sports Arena in the 1000 block of 11th St. N., near Wahpeton High School. A suspect has not been arrested as of this publication.

“We’ll just miss him so much,” Roxann Medenwald, Jeremiah’s mother said. “No matter what, he didn’t deserve this. He just did not deserve this. I don’t care what went on or what didn’t go on.”

Roxann says her son, who she lovingly calls Jer, had a lot of disappointment in his life. A farming accident in October 2008 left Jeremiah with a traumatic brain injury, and in turn, several lifelong health issues. However, she says her son always made the most of the hand he was dealt.

“He was a whipper snapper! A firecracker!” Roxann smiled.

A son and a brother, but most importantly, Jeremiah was a father. He leaves behind his 19-year-old son, Uriah and Noah, who is celebrating his 14th birthday Tuesday, Jan. 17 without his dad.

“They love him so much it’s so unfair that these beautiful boys have to lose their father,” Roxann said.

The two boys are now finding comfort in the loving and uplifting texts from their dad in the days and months before his tragic and senseless death.

“Call me tomorrow Son if ya want. please. Thanks goodnight. Love you forever. Your dad,” read one text.

“I’m so super duper proud of you, Uriah. Love you,” read another.

Roxann says while Jeremiah usually goes to therapy in Wahpeton on Monday and Thursday nights, that’s all she and her family know. She says she and her family have just as many questions as the public as to what lead up to someone to shoot and kill her son. She is begging the people responsible to turn themselves in.

When asked what she would tell her son if she could talk to him one last time, Roxann softly smiled and looked toward the sky.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t be there when you died. I’m sorry things have been so unfair to you all of the time. Life is not fair, but this was beyond anything of fairness. You did not deserve this and I love you so much,” she said.

Law enforcement is still asking those in and around the Sterns Arena to review their home security footage and call them with any information you find.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.