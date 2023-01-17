$86K Donated to Great Plains Food Bank through Feed Hope Campaign

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) – As part of their annual Feed Hope campaign, Hornbacher’s customers came together in a big way to donate $86,260 to the Great Plains Food Bank. The food bank says the donation will immediately help feed hungry children, seniors and families throughout North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.

For a three-week period during the month of December, Hornbacher’s customers in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo were asked to make donations of $1, $3 or $5 at the checkout lines. Hornbacher’s Feed Hope campaign first started in 2011 and has now raised $836,423 to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank.

“Our community always comes together in times of need and adversity, and the Feed Hope campaign is one way they have made a difference,” said Hornbacher’s President Matt Leiseth. “Our most sincere thanks go out to all our customers who donated to help make this event one of our most successful ever!”

For the second year in a row, 25 percent of the funds raised from Feed Hope will benefit Great Plains Food Bank partner food pantries located in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. The remaining 75 percent of this year’s donation will benefit the Great Plains Food Bank’s perishable food recovery and distribution efforts.

“We are amazed each year by the commitments from Hornbacher’s and their loyal customers to the fight to end hunger,” Great Plains Food Bank CEO Melissa Sobolik said. “Also one of our largest food industry donors, Hornbacher’s is a true champion for hunger-relief. We thank them along with their incredible customers for continuing to make a difference for those in need.”

When combined with donations from the Check Out Hunger campaign, which is a similar campaign run by Hornbacher’s during the summer months, Hornbacher’s has now raised more than $1.65 million for hunger-relief since 1994. Hornbacher’s also remains one of the largest food donors to the Great Plains Food Bank, donating more than 1 million pounds of food each year.

Great Plains Food Bank partner food pantries receiving donations through Feed Hope:

A Place for Hope, Bridgepoint Community Food Pantry, Dorothy Day Food Pantry, Dorothy Day West Food Pantry, Emergency Food Pantry, Faith Food Pantry, Greater Refuge Tabernacle Ministry, House of Judah Ministry, International KIDS Food Pantry, McMerty Food Pantry, Myrte Armstrong Recovery Center – MHAND, New Life Center, Olivet Lutheran Church Food Pantry, Peace Lutheran Church Food Pantry, Salvation Army Fargo, The Arbors at McCormick Park, Tri-City Haitian Ministry, West Fargo Eats, YWCA Cass Clay

