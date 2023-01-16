Woman hurt in car-semi crash in Watford City, ND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota woman was seriously hurt and facing possible charges in a car versus semi crash over the weekend.

Highway Patrol says thirty-four year old Heather Blackston of Watford City was driving on Highway 1804 near New Town Saturday morning, when she crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a semi head-on. Blackston was thrown from her vehicle and transported by ambulance to Trinity Health in Minot.

The semi driver was not injured in the crash.

