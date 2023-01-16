Vanna Adventure Vans looks to expand to West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhaed-based Vanna Adventure Vans is looking to expand their business to West Fargo. A public hearing is being held during the West Fargo City Commission meeting on Monday, January 16 to discuss an incentive for the business.

Vanna Adventure Vans builds and manufactures vans into a camper, workstation, or mobile home. They say it’s the next generation of camper vans and off-grid vehicles. People can rent the vans or get one custom-built.

Vanna Adventure Vans is requesting a 5-year PILOT incentive worth $140,533.70 to expand to West Fargo. According to a city commission memo, there is interest from an investor to use the originally designed Van and create a mobile medical unit.

The business would operate out of 311 21st Street NW in West Fargo, and presumably bring new business to West Fargo. Vanna Adventure Vans notes that the expansion would create approximately 30 jobs.

The Economic Development Advisory Committee unanimously voted to recommend approval of the proposed project at their meeting in December. During the discussion, the committee noted the projected sales tax revenue for the city, as well as the expansion of an entrepreneur group which already has local ties.

The West Fargo City Commission will discuss the proposal and requested PILOT incentive at the commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. on January 16.

