Snowy and breezy MLK Day

Happening Now

We’re much much warmer today than we were yesterday and on Thursday. A lot of places are over 10° warmer than they were at the same time yesterday. Here in Fargo, we are close 20° warmer.

Temperatures today reached above freezing here in Fargo, and across Minnesota and even out into southern North Dakota. This was helped by our south wind that brought some of the warmer air temperatures up to our neck of the woods.

Temperatures are still sitting in the 20s for some areas, but the 20s are starting to takeover for most. This will impact us as we see the winds continue to switch out of the north bringing that cooler air.

We are continuing to see the dense fog takeover parts of the Devils Lake basin and will continue through tomorrow morning. This caused to have a Dense Fog advisory issued for much of East and Central North Dakota.

The Next 24 Hours

As we look through the next 24 hours, we will see some like snow and freezing rain type precipitation. The sleet will affect most of the eastern part of the valley and West Central Minnesota.

The snow will begin to impact the southern area in Richland county stretching down to Sargent and Marshall. This will be very light at the moment but will strengthen as the morning continues.

By morning, it will be messy. We will start off with temperatures sitting below freezing in the 20 mid to upper 20s. But we will also see the bulk of the sleet and ice impact out East in Douglas county. But don’t be surprised if you see some scattered ice along the I-94 corridor out near Stutsman. This is where the rest of the snow bulk will start out.

By lunch we will continue to slightly warm up and see some rain out east. The rain/snow line will be sitting right over lakes country and will stretch all the way into park rapids and down to Sisseton. The rest will see some light snow and the winds starting to increase out of the North.

As we move into the evening hours, there will just be one light to moderate snow band stretching from Roseau county MN, all the way down to Brown County South Dakota. There will also be heavier snowfall on the eastern border of our viewing area. This will include Wadena, Douglas and Ottertail counties.

By morning, the roads will be icy with the cooler temperatures again. However it will remain cooler for the foreseeable future.

The Next Seven Days

MONDAY: Some light snow is expected on Monday. The bulk of the freezing rain and sleet will be mainly for Western Minnesota, but there is a small chance for south central North Dakota. The Snow will be fairly light but we aren’t ruling out a isolated outburst of moderate snowfall. This will keep our temperatures fairly cool with mostly everyone sitting in the mid 20s all day and getting cooler as the day goes on.

TUESDAY-First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday is our First Alert Weather day as the snow and Ice continue to takeover the valley. The snow will continue to fall over the central and Eastern part of the Valley. Temperatures Tuesday cool back a bit into the teens for some, but we keep the cloudy/snowy and breezy conditions as the bulk of the snow finally starts to exist in the evening hours.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Clouds continue to overtake the sky Wednesday. Temperatures remain consistent with the past few days - teens to low 20s. Thursday currently has some potential for some additional snowfall in our south and eastern counties thanks to a Colorado Low. At this time, the best chance of and snow at all looks to be in our far southern counties near the South Dakota border into Minneapolis again. We will keep you posted with the very latest.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: By Friday, I expect more clouds and temperatures returning to near 20 for afternoon highs. We continue with our chances of snow on Saturday. This snow is expected to be light, but things can change between then and now. We will continue to update you as this chance moves closer. Temperatures will be a bit warmer for our weekend than during the work week. We will see lows in the single digits and teens with highs in the teens and twenties.

