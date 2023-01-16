Snow Continues into Tuesday Morning Causes Travel Difficulties

Happening This Afternoon

We are currently seeing the snow start to dissipate a little bit on the radar. Right now, the snow is centered around the James River Valley in southeastern North Dakota. To our southeast in Lakes Country, the Rain/Snow transition line is just to the southeast of Alexandria. Therefore, it is likely that folks down there are seeing a wintry mix, but the mix is dissipating as well. There are some spotty light snow showers further to the north but these are very isolated.

For the most part, visibility is limited slightly. However, in the southwest, where the snow is heaviest, visibility is limited to under a mile in the James River Valley.

Temperatures have been falling slightly as colder air moves in from the west and north west. Folks in the east, Lakes Country and Northern Minnesota are still sitting above freezing while the rest of us are just below freezing. It is coldest in the northwest.

The winds are a little bit on the stiff side particularly in the north. Wind speeds are in the 10-20 mph range for most, and the wind is largely out of the north which will bring colder temperatures to our area.

Tonight and Tomorrow - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

This evening, We will continue to see the snow taper off for much of our northern locations as the more organized snow remains in the James River Valley. The snow will persist here for quite some time.

Overnight, the snow will continue to drift to the south as the larger system moves to the east. However, we will continue to see some light snow shower for folks in southeastern North Dakota during the morning hours of Tuesday which could cause issues with the morning commute. As a result, we have called a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for this increased difficulty of travel in the morning of Tuesday. The north winds will continue to blow, issuing in colder air temps and a bit of a wind chill. Temperatures will reach into the low 20s in the south and the high single digits in the northwest, so quite the temperature spread there.

By lunch time, the snow should be pretty much wrapping up though we could continue to see a stray flurry or two. Our temperatures will actually largely fall through much of the day tomorrow. We will See our warmest temps in the morning hours.

By the evening, we will see the winds continue to taper off as the low pressure system moves our of our region. They still could be a little gusty in the southeast., but they will be much calmer elsewhere. Temperatures will be in the high single digits for those in the northwest and in the low 20s in the southwest. We will see our coldest temperatures in the evening as we head into the overnight hours. However, they will only fall a little bit throughout the day.

Complete Seven Day Outlook

TUESDAY- FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tuesday is our First Alert Weather day as the snow continues for some. The snow will continue to fall over the central and Eastern part of the Valley. Temperatures Tuesday cool back a bit into the teens for some, but we keep the cloudy/snowy and breezy conditions as the bulk of the snow finally starts to exist in the evening hours.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Clouds continue to overtake the sky Wednesday. Temperatures remain consistent with the past few days - teens to low 20s. Thursday currently has some potential for some additional snowfall in our south and eastern counties thanks to a Colorado Low. At this time, the best chance of and snow at all looks to be in our far southern counties near the South Dakota border into Minneapolis again. We will keep you posted with the very latest.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: By Friday, I expect more clouds and temperatures returning to near 20 for afternoon highs. We continue with our chances of snow on Sunday. This snow is expected to be light, but things can change between then and now. We will continue to update you as this chance moves closer. Temperatures will be a bit warmer for our weekend than during the work week. We will see lows in the single digits and teens with highs in the teens and twenties.

MONDAY: We will continue to see the cloudy skies through Monday. we could see some peeks of sun during the morning hours before the clouds fill in the skies by lunchtime. We will also begin a downward trend in temperatures. Monday will be a bit colder as north winds bring colder air. Morning temps will be in the single digits and teens while afternoon temps will be in the 10s and 20s.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.