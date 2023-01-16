Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Shortage of mental health professionals in rural North Dakota schools

Most people face a mental health challenge at some point in their lifetime
Mental Health Professionals needed in rural ND
Mental Health Professionals needed in rural ND(https://www.123rf.com/)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most people face a mental health challenge at some point in their lifetime. But not everyone has access to care if they need it. Rural areas are facing severe shortages of mental health professionals.

A study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine finds that the majority of non-metropolitan counties do not have a psychiatrist and almost half don’t have a psychologist. Educators say rural North Dakota schools are especially in need of mental health counselors.

“One administrator told me, ‘We are able to borrow a counselor from a community many miles away for one day a week to serve all of our children.’ He sounded so inadequate for what he needed to do to help the children in his building,” said Carmelita Lamb, associate dean at Liffrig Family School of Education and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Mary.

The last North Dakota Legislature mandated each public K-12 school have one counselor for every 300 students. But many rural schools don’t meet that threshold and have no counselor at all.

To fill the gap, the University of Mary was awarded a $6 million grant from the Department of Education. Over the next five years, they’ll use the funds to train graduate students who want to be mental health counselors in K-12 schools.

The program is online and free for students accepted into the counseling program. Learn more at the University of Mary’s website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
Paula Brenden died on Dec. 21, 2022, after having a pulmonary embolism.
‘Wouldn’t wish that upon anyone’: Pulmonary embolisms can strike at anytime
Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop
Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop
Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota
Crews cleared the scene following a fire call in S. Fargo.
Kitchen fire prompts early morning wake up call

Latest News

5:00 PM News January 16 - Part 1
5:00 PM News January 16 - Part 1
5:00 PM Weather January 16
5:00 PM Weather January 16
5:00 PM News January 16 - Part 2
5:00 PM News January 16 - Part 2
5:00 PM News January 16 - Part 3
5:00 PM News January 16 - Part 3