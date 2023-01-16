Shortage of mental health professionals in rural North Dakota schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most people face a mental health challenge at some point in their lifetime. But not everyone has access to care if they need it. Rural areas are facing severe shortages of mental health professionals.

A study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine finds that the majority of non-metropolitan counties do not have a psychiatrist and almost half don’t have a psychologist. Educators say rural North Dakota schools are especially in need of mental health counselors.

“One administrator told me, ‘We are able to borrow a counselor from a community many miles away for one day a week to serve all of our children.’ He sounded so inadequate for what he needed to do to help the children in his building,” said Carmelita Lamb, associate dean at Liffrig Family School of Education and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Mary.

The last North Dakota Legislature mandated each public K-12 school have one counselor for every 300 students. But many rural schools don’t meet that threshold and have no counselor at all.

To fill the gap, the University of Mary was awarded a $6 million grant from the Department of Education. Over the next five years, they’ll use the funds to train graduate students who want to be mental health counselors in K-12 schools.

The program is online and free for students accepted into the counseling program. Learn more at the University of Mary’s website.

