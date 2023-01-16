Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Several vehicles slid off I-94 due to icy road conditions, troopers say

Authorities haven’t reported any serious injuries.
generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - Officials responded to at least five different crashes Monday morning along I-94 in Barnes County, east and west of Valley City.

They say several vehicles slid off the roadway due to icy conditions. Crews responded to calls for service at mile markers 282, 292, 294, 296, and 298. Authorities haven’t reported any serious injuries and are asking drivers to use caution.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
Paula Brenden died on Dec. 21, 2022, after having a pulmonary embolism.
‘Wouldn’t wish that upon anyone’: Pulmonary embolisms can strike at anytime
Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop
Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop
Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota
Crews cleared the scene following a fire call in S. Fargo.
Kitchen fire prompts early morning wake up call

Latest News

1 man with serious injuries during Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Racing Event
Garage fire at 912 N. Buse Street in Fergus Falls, MN.
UPDATE: Home daycare evacuated after fire in attached garage
Noon News Part 1 - January 16
Noon News Part 1 - January 16
Noon Weather - January 16
Noon Weather - January 16