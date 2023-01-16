Several vehicles slid off I-94 due to icy road conditions, troopers say

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - Officials responded to at least five different crashes Monday morning along I-94 in Barnes County, east and west of Valley City.

They say several vehicles slid off the roadway due to icy conditions. Crews responded to calls for service at mile markers 282, 292, 294, 296, and 298. Authorities haven’t reported any serious injuries and are asking drivers to use caution.

