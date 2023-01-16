One arrested for DUI following rollover crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing DUI charges after rolling her car in Fargo Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., authorities say 40-year-old Esperanza Villegas Mata was southbound on I-29, near the 19th Ave. interchange, when she lost control of her Chevrolet Malibu.

Troopers say the vehicle entered the median and overturned onto its roof.

Mata was not hurt, but authorities say she was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

