North Dakota Game and Fish in need of volunteers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Game and Fish Department has many programs that wouldn’t be possible without the help from volunteers. More than 500 volunteers help administer the Game and Fish Department’s many important educational programs statewide.

The most popular is the mandatory hunter education program where over 5,000 students a year get certified. However, there is a concern for the future of these programs as the average age of volunteers is 56 years old.

“And whether it’s your job or volunteering, you know, people move on to other things for a variety of reasons. They’ve just done their share, they’ve moved on, they moved out of state, so we’re constantly trying to recruit new people to replace the outgoing ones. The volunteers are just vital to us succeeding at our mission of operating hunter education,” said Marty Egeland, NDGF education section supervisor.

And if you don’t have a lot of extra time to volunteer, there are still things you can do to help with these programs. “We have volunteers, they’ll just come into test night and help for three hours a year, that’s what they do. And of course, we have people that volunteer and teach multiple, 14-plus-hour courses a year. Some of these people put 40, 50, 60 plus hours in over the course of a year, run three or four classes. So we can tailor something to fit your schedule,” said Egeland.

In addition to hunter education courses, there are other programs where volunteers are needed. “In our section here we have National Archery in the Schools Program. We have Lure ‘em for Life. We also have an Outdoor Skills Park at the State Fair, so those are three programs that do require a fair number of volunteers also,” said Egeland.

If you’re interested in volunteering for any of these programs, the process is simple. “Just give us a call at 328-6615. We’ll get some of the information to you to apply or you can certainly go to our website and there’s a link on there for you to apply also on the education section,” said Egeland.

Information on all the Game and Fish educational programs is available on the website at gf.nd.gov

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.