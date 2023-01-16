Minnesota State Fair admission prices are rising

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State Fair admission prices are going up this year, by a dollar.

People 13-64 will be paying $18 instead of $17 to get into fairgrounds. Kids 5-12 and seniors 65+ will now be paying $16 dollars.

State fair officials say the increases are necessary because of rising costs in fair production, public safety, facilities upkeep and other services such as the free park & ride system.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.