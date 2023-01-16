Contests
Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say

The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man from the tree, but he was then arrested.(St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A man in Louisiana needed assistance after he got stuck in a tree while running from authorities, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a call Sunday from the side of Interstate 30 in St. Rose for a report of a man sitting in a tree, trying to flag down drivers for help.

The caller said the man told them that he was running from the police.

The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man from the tree, but he was then arrested.

Deputies determined the man had fled from a local police agency the day before and was on the run.

No one was injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the man or say why he was running from police.

