Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Lawmakers introduce bill to require ND voters to prove citizenship

The bill is to be discussed in a legislative hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19.
"I Voted" sticker
"I Voted" sticker(WVIR)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota lawmakers introduced a bill that would require voters to provide proof of citizenship before receiving a ballot.

Current law does not allow an election official to require a voter to provide citizenship to vote.

The bill, SB2157, would require voters to provide a valid form of identification providing the following information:

  • Legal name
  • Current residential street address in North Dakota
  • Date of birth

Valid forms of identification include:

  • A driver’s license or nondriver’s identification card issued by the North Dakota Department of Transportation
  • An official form of identification issued by a tribal government to a tribal member residing in the state
  • An unexpired, U.S. passport
  • Birth certificate and naturalization documents or the number of the certificate of naturalization

If someone is an eligible voter, but they do not have identification when they arrive, they can ask election officials to provide them with a provisional ballot. If the voter can later show identification, the ballot can be counted.

The bill is to be discussed in a legislative hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
Paula Brenden died on Dec. 21, 2022, after having a pulmonary embolism.
‘Wouldn’t wish that upon anyone’: Pulmonary embolisms can strike at anytime
Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop
Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop
Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota
Crews cleared the scene following a fire call in S. Fargo.
Kitchen fire prompts early morning wake up call

Latest News

Deer hunting
North Dakota Game and Fish in need of volunteers
Vanna Adventure Vans
Vanna Adventure Vans looks to expand to West Fargo
generic crash
Several vehicles slid off I-94 due to icy road conditions, troopers say
1 man with serious injuries during Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Racing Event