Lawmakers introduce bill to require ND voters to prove citizenship

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota lawmakers introduced a bill that would require voters to provide proof of citizenship before receiving a ballot.

Current law does not allow an election official to require a voter to provide citizenship to vote.

The bill, SB2157, would require voters to provide a valid form of identification providing the following information:

Legal name



Current residential street address in North Dakota



Date of birth



Valid forms of identification include:

A driver’s license or nondriver’s identification card issued by the North Dakota Department of Transportation



An official form of identification issued by a tribal government to a tribal member residing in the state



An unexpired, U.S. passport



Birth certificate and naturalization documents or the number of the certificate of naturalization



If someone is an eligible voter, but they do not have identification when they arrive, they can ask election officials to provide them with a provisional ballot. If the voter can later show identification, the ballot can be counted.

The bill is to be discussed in a legislative hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19.

