Lawmakers consider program aimed at lowering prescription drug prices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many around the U.S. believe prescription drugs are too high. The same is true in North Dakota. And that’s why lawmakers are considering a bill which if passed, could reduce high prices at the pharmacy.

High drug prices are a reality in North Dakota, which has some North Dakotans hoping for a change.

“In one month, we collected 320 online signatures of those impacted by the high price of prescription drugs, and as a visual, I want you to see, we’ve got ‘em here,” said Kathi Schwan, volunteer state president for AARP North Dakota.

The bill, introduced by Legislative Management, would direct the insurance commissioner to implement a pilot program that would bring prescription drug costs in alignment with Canadian prices.

“It does not set manufacturer prices or tell the manufacturer what prices they decide. It does set a rate above which payers are not allowed to pay,” said Drew Gattine with NASHP.

But there are big concerns surrounding the bill, namely that pharmaceutical companies would just stop providing certain medicines to people in North Dakota.

“We’re very concerned that our pharmacy network is going to go away. If the pharmacists are subject to criminal penalties for paying more for the set price, I don’t know how they’re going to get those drugs,” said Scott Miller, executive director for the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System, or NDPERS.

One of those who’s resistant? The insurance commissioner.

“We certainly understand the intent of the bill, not sure this is the appropriate way to do it. And, this is hard for me to do, we question our own expertise in this space,” said Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread.

As for why he might question the department’s expertise on the matter of prescription drugs?

“We are insurance regulators, we love math, we love looking into insurance companies. But when we start tipping over into, what I would consider, the provider’s space, which this is very much akin to, we lack that expertise,” said Godfread.

Still, those in favor believe this bill will help North Dakotans.

“Staying healthy, and in some cases, staying alive, should not bankrupt the good people of this state,” said Schwan.

The committee didn’t take action on the bill on Monday.

Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread estimates this bill would cost north of $3 million to implement. Drew Gattine from the National Academy for State Health Policy says the same prescription drugs sold here typically cost 65% to 80% less in Canada than they do in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.