Kitchen fire prompts early morning wake up call

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night for people in one south Fargo apartment complex with fire alarms rang out in the very early morning hours.

The call for a fire came in around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 for the 3300 block of 15th Ave. S.

Scanner traffic indicated it was a small kitchen fire restricted to one unit.

Firefighters cleared the scene in about 40 minutes. No other information is available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.