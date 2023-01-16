Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Kitchen fire prompts early morning wake up call

Crews cleared the scene following a fire call in S. Fargo.
Crews cleared the scene following a fire call in S. Fargo.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night for people in one south Fargo apartment complex with fire alarms rang out in the very early morning hours.

The call for a fire came in around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 for the 3300 block of 15th Ave. S.

Scanner traffic indicated it was a small kitchen fire restricted to one unit.

Firefighters cleared the scene in about 40 minutes. No other information is available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
Paula Brenden died on Dec. 21, 2022, after having a pulmonary embolism.
‘Wouldn’t wish that upon anyone’: Pulmonary embolisms can strike at anytime
Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop
Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop
Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota
The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting...
Report: Living expenses cost Americans an extra $371 per month

Latest News

10:00PM News January 15 - Part 2
10:00PM News January 15 - Part 2
Signs of a pulmonary embolism Jan. 15, 2023
Signs of a pulmonary embolism Jan. 15, 2023
10:00PM News January 15 - Part 1
10:00PM News January 15 - Part 1
Paula Brenden died on Dec. 21, 2022, after having a pulmonary embolism.
‘Wouldn’t wish that upon anyone’: Pulmonary embolisms can strike at anytime