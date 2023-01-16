Kitchen fire prompts early morning wake up call
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night for people in one south Fargo apartment complex with fire alarms rang out in the very early morning hours.
The call for a fire came in around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 for the 3300 block of 15th Ave. S.
Scanner traffic indicated it was a small kitchen fire restricted to one unit.
Firefighters cleared the scene in about 40 minutes. No other information is available.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.