Former Rochester police officer charged with criminal sexual conduct

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former Minnesota police officer is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Twenty-two year old Timothy Robert Morgenstern has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct while in the position of authority and one count of the use of a minor in a sexual performance.

In September of 2022, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crime, after the sixteen year old girl talked with her therapist about the relationship. The student reported that she developed a relationship with Morgenstern while he was volunteering as a coach at Rochester High School. The two exchanged inappropriate messages and videos, before meeting at his house, where the crime occurred.

Morgenstern had been employed by the Rochester Police Department for around a year, but was fired when the department learned of the accusations. Rochester Police say the alleged sex crimes occurred when he was off-duty.

