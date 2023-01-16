Fog and Wintry Weather this Monday Morning

This Morning

Fog - dense at times - has once again taken over parts of the region. The worst of the fog and lowest visibility is west of the Red River. Fog will mix out first across the southern half of the Valley but will likely linger into the early afternoon for the Devils Lake Basin/northeastern ND.

Meanwhile, light wintry mix is lifting in from South Dakota and southern Minnesota. It will be a little while before the light wintry precipitation begins reaching the ground in the southern Valley. By mid-morning, however, the roads may start to get a bit slick with light snow and possible freezing mist/drizzle.

This Afternoon

By lunch we will continue to slightly warm up and see some rain out east. The rain/snow line will be sitting right over lakes country and will stretch all the way into park rapids and down to Sisseton. The rest will see some light snow and the winds starting to increase out of the North.

As we move into the evening hours, there will just be one light to moderate snow band stretching from Roseau county MN, all the way down to Brown County South Dakota. There will also be heavier snowfall on the eastern border of our viewing area. This will include Wadena, Douglas and Ottertail counties.

Most of the accumulation will occur through the overnight hours. Generally, southeastern ND up towards western Grand Forks county can anticipate 2-3″ of accumulation by tomorrow morning. There may be isolated higher amounts in this area if brief heavier snow bands set up. The rest of the region will see around an inch or so of accumulation where snow fall.

Tomorrow - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

Areas of light to moderate snow continue through the morning Tuesday and possibly into the afternoon as well for some. Most of the accumulation occurs Monday night, so the worst of the driving conditions for most will be Tuesday morning - therefore we have called for a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY to give you that heads up for the morning commute.

Complete Seven Day Outlook

MONDAY: Some light snow is expected on Monday. The bulk of the freezing rain and sleet will be mainly for Western Minnesota, but there is a small chance for south central North Dakota. The Snow will be fairly light but we aren’t ruling out a isolated outburst of moderate snowfall. This will keep our temperatures fairly cool with mostly everyone sitting in the mid 20s all day and getting cooler as the day goes on.

TUESDAY- FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tuesday is our First Alert Weather day as the snow continues for some. The snow will continue to fall over the central and Eastern part of the Valley. Temperatures Tuesday cool back a bit into the teens for some, but we keep the cloudy/snowy and breezy conditions as the bulk of the snow finally starts to exist in the evening hours.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Clouds continue to overtake the sky Wednesday. Temperatures remain consistent with the past few days - teens to low 20s. Thursday currently has some potential for some additional snowfall in our south and eastern counties thanks to a Colorado Low. At this time, the best chance of and snow at all looks to be in our far southern counties near the South Dakota border into Minneapolis again. We will keep you posted with the very latest.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: By Friday, I expect more clouds and temperatures returning to near 20 for afternoon highs. We continue with our chances of snow on Saturday. This snow is expected to be light, but things can change between then and now. We will continue to update you as this chance moves closer. Temperatures will be a bit warmer for our weekend than during the work week. We will see lows in the single digits and teens with highs in the teens and twenties.

