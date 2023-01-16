Contests
FM community to pay homage to Dr. Martin Luther King

Dr. King would have been 94 years old on Sunday.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spent his life fighting for equal rights for people of color and ending racism by leading marches and non-violent protests during the Civil Rights Movement.

It’s been more than five decades since he was assassinated and Dr. King would have been 94 years old on Sunday. Today, his life’s legacy continues to be remembered and inspires many.

“I think Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy would have surpassed America. I think there would be more people present in regard to advocating for people in poverty, minoritized, or going through different forms of oppression,” said Fred Edwards, of Fred’s Dissonance.

A celebration is being held in his honor. Umoja 54: MLK Celebration will be held at the Fargo Theater from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All are welcome.

