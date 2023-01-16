Contests
Early morning apartment fire in Moorhead

Crews go to the 900 block of 10th Ave. S. for reports of smoke in the buildings.
Crews go to the 900 block of 10th Ave. S. for reports of smoke in the buildings.
By Katie Bartnick
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A call came in around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, regarding an apartment fire near MSU Moorhead’s campus.

Upon arrival, fire crews rushed into Unit 3 on the lower floor of apartment 912 on 10th Ave South in Moorhead and were on the scene for about 20 minutes.

Neighbors say the smell of smoke was faint, but it grew stronger and stronger.

We are still waiting to hear what caused the fire.

