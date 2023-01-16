Early morning apartment fire in Moorhead

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A call came in around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, regarding an apartment fire near MSU Moorhead’s campus.

Upon arrival, fire crews rushed into Unit 3 on the lower floor of apartment 912 on 10th Ave South in Moorhead and were on the scene for about 20 minutes.

Neighbors say the smell of smoke was faint, but it grew stronger and stronger.

We are still waiting to hear what caused the fire.

