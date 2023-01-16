Black smoke billows from garage in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency responders rushed to the scene of a fire in Fergus Falls on Monday morning. The call came in around 8:45 a.m. to the 900 block of North Buse Street.

The first firefighters to arrive on scene reported heavy black smoke rolling from a garage at the residence. Flames were reportedly reaching the back of the garage, and windows on the garage had been broken out.

There is no word yet on the extent of damage or what caused the fire. Valley News Live has as call in to the fire department to confirm details and will update this story when more information is available.

